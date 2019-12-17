The Swellesley Report

Business spotlight: Wears Woody has popped up in Wellesley Square, that’s where

SPONSORED POST: Wears Woody, drivers of a funky Grand Wagoneer and makers of bold coastal style, returns to Wellesley Square at 35 Central St. in the former NRO space.

The upscale yet casual retailer has grown quite impressively over its seven-year journey, now proudly manufacturing most of its expanding collection just north of Boston in Everett. It also donates 10% of its net profits to help find a cure for diabetes since the company’s founder has lived with Type 1 since childhood.

The Wears Woody crew crafted a poem that perfectly describes the vibe and purpose the brand conveys to its  fans and clientele across the country, especially here in Wellesley where so many support their effort:

Wears Woody

Be sure to stop in! Great product and an even better cause. Open daily at 35 Central St. in Wellesley Square, 10am – 6pm until Christmas Eve.

Wears Woody
Wears Woody all began on Cape Cod in the summer of 2011 with a funky “Woody” Wagoneer and a trailer full of flip flops. Dude.
