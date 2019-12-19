Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Breakfast 2020

Monday, Jan. 20, 8-10am

Wellesley College Alumnae Hall • 106 Central Street, Wellesley

This Year’s Program:

“A Dream Deferred” featuring an inter-racial and inter-ethnic panel of social justice advocates who will provide insights on Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream and the fight for civil rights of Blacks, Indigenous People and Latin X.

Performances by the Kuumba Singers of Harvard and the Wellesley High School Cheer Team.

To reserve a table, which could be used for your group of 10 or donated for use by local students and community members, the cost is $300.

Individual tickets are $30. Students tickets cost $10 for full breakfast buffet.

Reservations due by Jan. 17.

Free parking in Wellesley College garage (first right at main entrance on 135) and the building is accessible to all.

*To reserve tickets or a table and pay by check in advance or by cash or check at the door, please email your request to [email protected]. Mail checks to: World of Wellesley, P.O. Box 812381, Wellesley, MA 02482-0018.

This event is co-sponsored by World of Wellesley and Wellesley College.