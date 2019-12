We hope you got an early start on Saturday, as the Winter Solstice marks the shortest period of daylight of the year. More than 2 dozen runners and walkers (and a few dogs) did. They braved the teenish temps and scrambled 3 times around the Elm Bank Reservation road for the annual Winter Solstice race, followed by some eggnog, coffee and speedy sledding.

More: Where to sled in Wellesley