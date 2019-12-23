Holiday worship schedules in Wellesley, 2019

Happy holidays, Wellesley. By now you’re probably ready to slow down, set aside the to-do list, and contemplate the reason for the season. Some of Wellesley’s houses of worship celebrate with all the formality you might expect from historic churches with Puritan roots, while others have a more casual flair or take a non-denominational approach to the holidays. All the services bring people together, and all are welcome. Here’s a list of upcoming Wellesley services:
First Church of Christ, Scientist
8 Rockland St, 781-235-1114
Regular services on Sunday, December 29, 10am. All are welcome.
Milestone Church
42 Elmwood Rd., Wellesley
217 We. Central St., Natick
Live music, candlelight singing, Christmas message, and extravagant cookie bar with a variety of cookies, hot cocoa, apple cider, and more.
Milestone Wellesley @ 4:30pm Milestone Natick @ 6:30pm
**Tickets are not required to attend but encouraged to help for seating and parking
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
79 Denton Rd., 781-235-7310
Christmas Eve Services: Tue., December 24, 3pm, 5pm, 10pm
Christmas Day Service: Wed., December 25, 10am
Christmas Lessons & Carols: Sun., December 29, 10am
Epiphany Fireside Service & Potluck: Sun., January 5, 5pm
St. John the Evangelist Parish (Catholic)
9 Glen Rd., 781-235-0045
Christmas Eve
4pm Family Mass (3:30 Youth Choir Prelude and Carols)
4pm Mass in Philbin Hall (St. John School Hall)
6pm Mass
10pm Mass (9:30pm Choir Prelude and Carols)
Christmas Day
10:30am Mass (10am Choir Prelude and Carols)
St. Paul Parish (Catholic)
502 Washington St., 781-235-1060
Christmas Eve
4pm Masses (Masses are in Church and Parish Hall)
6pm Family Mass (Children’s Choir and Pageant)
8pm Mass (7:30pm Choir Prelude and Carols)
12:00 Midnight Mass (11:30 Youth Music Group Prelude and Carols)
Christmas Day
11am Mass (10:30am Choir Prelude and Carols)
Temple Beth Elohim
10 Bethel Rd., 781-235-8419
Chanukah is celebrated December 22 – 30 this year. TBE notes, “Chanukah, meaning “dedication” in Hebrew, is an eight-day festival commemorating the victory of a small group of Jewish rebels over the armies of Syria in 165 B.C.E. and the subsequent liberation and rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem.” MORE
Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills
309 Washington St., 781-235-9423
Caroling and Christmas Eve Service Tue., December 24, 5:30pm
Wellesley Congregational (Village) Church
2 Central St., 781-235-1988
Christmas Eve Worship (Family Service, Christmas Pageant), Tue., December 24, 4pm
Christmas Eve Worship (Candlelight Service with Senior Choir), Tue., December 24, 8pm
Christmas Eve Worship (Candlelight Service with Youth Choir, Tue., December 24, 10pm
Wellesley Hills Congregational Church
207 Washington St., 781-235-4424
Family Christmas Pageant, Tue., December 24, 3:30pm
Candlelight Service of Lessons and Carols, Tue., December 24, 6pm (Prelude of music begins at 5:45pm)
Candlelight Service of Lessons and Carols, Tue., December 24, 9:30pm (Prelude of music begins at 9:15pm)
Wellesley Friends Meeting (Quaker)
26 Benvenue St., 781-237-0268
Christmas Eve worship by firelight and candlelight, Tue., December 24, 4pm – 5pm
Worship followed by ham, egg nog, and fixings. Contributions gratefully accepted toward the cost of the hams. Any extra money will be donated to charity.
