MBTA to share plans in Wellesley—not that most commuter rail users will be around for meeting

Officials from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and Massachusetts Department of Transportation will visit Wellesley Town Hall on Monday, Jan. 6 at 3pm to discuss plans for service and station improvement, including fare collection. Station accessibility will surely be one topic of interest.

While MBTA officials can’t be expected to have all their meetings at nights or on weekends, it’s likely that a weekday afternoon meeting in Wellesley will be of little use to most daily Wellesley commuter rail and green line users. And it’s these patrons, who have been stuck with higher fares this year while still often experiencing late trains, who would be most likely interested in what the MBTA has planned and have the most input to share.

As a regular commuter rail rider myself for the past 2 years, I know the good and bad. I appreciate that Wellesley has 3 stations and a few others nearby. The trains are usually on time out of South Station, but frequently late out of Wellesley. I find the temperature control on the trains generally good. I’ve tried taking earlier trains to ensure my arrival at work on time, but these trains seem to be late half of the time. Late commuter rail trains literally cost me hundreds of dollars per month in lost time that I can’t bill for at work.

Even if you can’t attend the MBTA meeting in Wellesley, you can submit questions through the town at [email protected].

Questions might include:

What are plans for increased frequency, including on weekends?

Are there any plans for later trains, so that if someone were to attend a concert or other such event in Boston that they could get back to Wellesley by commuter rail?

What are plans to make Wellesley’s stations accessible to those with physical disabilities?

What are monthly commuter rail pass holders actually getting for their 7% fare increase?

Any thoughts about widening space between seats to accommodate those over 6-feet tall?

WiFi?

Is there really a Commuter Rail Wheel of Excuses?

The MBTA has held a series of meetings over the past year or so to discuss its Rail Vision plans, which seeks to find cost-effective ways to transform the current system. This could include much more frequent trains, which could make the commuter rail viable for late night or weekend travel, which it really isn’t now.

