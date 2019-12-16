Wellesley raffle winners to have Happy Holidays, indeed

Wellesley Gardeners’ Guild has announced the winners for its annual “Deck the Halls” raffle. A maximum of 300 raffle tickets at $20 apiece were available for the fundraiser, and three winners were randomly drawn on November 13th. Drum roll please:

The grand prize winner was Collette AuFranc of Wellesley. Colette had the exterior of her home decorated for the holidays by Nature Works Landscaping.

The second-prize winner was Chrisine Ward of Newton. Christine won two exterior holiday planters by A Blade of Grass.

The third-prize winner was Sandy Slodden of Wellesley. Sandy won a holiday table centerpiece by Posies of Wellesley.

All raffle proceeds support WGG’s civic projects in town. WGG was established in 1968 and is a non-profit organization that contributes to the beautification of Wellesley. The club funds, plants, and maintains the window boxes and containers at the Post Offices and Main Library; funds seasonal plantings for both the Town Square Clock Garden and the Fells Market sitting area; and participates in the Museum of Fine Arts “Art in Bloom” event.

Wellesley Square Holiday Stroll Scavenger Hunt winners

Congratulations to the lucky winners of this year’s Wellesley Merchants’ Association Holiday Stroll Scavenger Hunt. Four winning families came away with $1,000.00 worth of gift cards good at over 40 Wellesley Square stores. No wonder they’re all smiles.