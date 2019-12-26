Tom Ulfelder seeks re-election to Wellesley Board of Selectmen

I am announcing my candidacy for re-election to the Board of Selectmen in the election on March 17, 2020. It would be a privilege to continue to serve the Town.

I serve currently as the Vice Chair of the Board of Selectmen and the School Building Committee. I served a two-year term on the Sustainable Energy Committee and I continue to serve as a Town Meeting Member.

During my first term, the Selectmen worked with the Planning Board to produce the Town’s first Housing Production Plan. The Unified Plan has been approved and offers an opportunity to select initiatives that can move forward. Residential units have been approved at the Wellesley Office Park, and I successfully negotiated beneficial electrification rather than the use of fossil fuel for the development thereby reducing carbon emissions while increasing revenue for the Municipal Light Plant. I advocated strongly for the construction of a net zero ready Hunnewell School and the Hardy-Upham school as well. The proposed Hunnewell School design achieves this goal and serves as a model for future municipal building.

Three years ago we faced the selection of a new Executive Director and Police Chief. Chief Pilecki now serves the Town with distinction and the Selectmen secured the return of Meghan Jop, a long-term Town employee who is a highly valued member of the staff.

We are looking for new ways to approach the budget to ensure an excellent education for our children and a continued high level of Town services while assessing the tax impact of both the operating budget and long-term capital plan. Wellesley faces a number of important capital projects. Carefully prioritizing the projects while considering tax impact is crucial to welcoming new families and supporting our senior population who wish to remain. The Housing Production Plan is a guide for decisions that encourage housing for our older population, options to downsize, increased diversity, and housing for the middle income work force who contribute to a vibrant and balanced community.

Wellesley faces important questions regarding economic development. New opportunities for tax revenue, commercial growth, and residential construction must be balanced with an overall vision for our Town. The Selectmen must engage the Town to determine the best path forward and this must start with an extensive public deliberation through which the Selectmen can have confidence in making choices that will shape our Town and our future quality of life.

I ask for your support and your vote on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 for a second term on the Board of Selectmen.

Thomas Ulfelder

