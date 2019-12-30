Town of Wellesley, New Year’s 2020 schedule

The Town of Wellesley will follow a holiday schedule on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Here’s the breakdown:

Tue., December 31: All departments, RDF, Tolles Parsons Center and Town Hall will close at noon.

Wed., January 1, 2020: All departments, RDF, Tolles Parsons Center and Town Hall will be closed all day.

Wellesley Public Schools break

Wellesley Public Schools will be closed for winter break through Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Schools will re-open on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Wellesley Free Library holiday hours

The main Wellesley Free Library, the Hills Branch, and the Fells branch will close at 1pm on Tuesday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve) and be closed on Wed., Jan. 1, 2020 (New Year’s Day).