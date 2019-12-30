Wellesley Business Buzz: Petco closing; end of Thirst Juice; what’s up with The Wok

Our round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Petco closing in Linden Square

Unleashed by Petco, which has resided in Linden Square since late 2009 or early 2010, is closing down at the end of January.

The business made its presence felt in the community by holding pet adoption, holiday and other events.

Its departure roughly coincides with the recent arrival of pet store-plus Loyal Companion at the other end of Wellesley, not that that’s what prompted this closing.

End of Thirst Juice

Thirst Juice, the first of a mini-wave of juice bars to open in Wellesley in recent years, was also the first to leave back in early 2018. At that point, the owners decided to focus on their downtown Boston store.

But I happened to notice during a lunch break the other day that the Boston store closed in October. A post on their Instagram account says: “Five years ago, we opened our doors as one of the first plant-based eateries in Boston. We’re proud to have served hundreds of thousands of nutritious and tasty juices, smoothies, bowls and snacks to our customers, and to have played a role in our community’s journey to better health.”

What’s up with The Wok?

The Wok, the longtime Rte. 9 east restaurant specializing in Szechuan, Hunan and Hong Kong-style cuisine, closed for renovations over the summer. It was supposedly being reborn under new owners but remains closed.

Building permits on the windows indicate there has been some action in recent months. Anyone heard anything about the status?

