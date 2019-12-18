Wellesley Business Buzz: StretchLab spreads its wings in Linden Square; The Shulkin Wilk Group launches

StretchLab had its grand opening early December in Linden Square. The national franchise is on a mission to provide one-on-one assisted stretching to help clients increase their range of motion and flexibility and decrease pain and muscle tension. Additional benefits of regular, targeted stretching include improved sports performance, reduction of stress, muscle, and joint pain, and improved posture and relaxation. Their appointment times are flexible.

Real estate brokers, Traci Shulkin and Jared Wilk have announced the launch of The Shulkin Wilk Group, a full-service realty team opening its doors at Compass. With over $520 million combined career sales in MetroWest, Shulkin and Wilk are proud to bring their realty expertise and team of nine to the Compass office in Wellesley, Massachusetts. The group’s focus is on middle-to-luxury market residential buyers and sellers in Weston, Wellesley, Wayland, Needham, Newton, Natick and beyond.