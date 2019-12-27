The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Christmas leftovers

A round-up of Christmas and year-end holiday leftovers:

Rudolph alert: Good to see Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer is a protected species in the Wellesley Farms area of town

Rudolph sign Wellesley

Santa stuck: Let’s hope St. Nick can free himself up

santa wellesley woodlawn or hundreds

Award winner: Wellesley’s Department of Recreation awarded the Sweetsers of Eisenhower Circle with the award for having the Best Decorated House in town. Wellesley Rec’s Brandon Fitts says:  “The Sweetsers put a lot of work into the decorations and you can see their house shine at night. When we delivered their award (a trophy, bragging rights, and a bag of Wellesley Recreation swag), they were kind enough to invite us inside. To our delight, the inside of their home was a winter wonderland full of decorations and holiday cheer. It was impressively festive.”

sweetser eisenhower
Award winner went with traditional New England theme

 

We’re guessing Rec wasn’t going to touch this house…for political reasons.

Shopping local: Mrs. Swellesley gives Mr. Swellesley a touch a class.

swellesley support

print

