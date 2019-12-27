Wellesley Christmas leftovers

A round-up of Christmas and year-end holiday leftovers:

Rudolph alert: Good to see Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer is a protected species in the Wellesley Farms area of town

Santa stuck: Let’s hope St. Nick can free himself up

Award winner: Wellesley’s Department of Recreation awarded the Sweetsers of Eisenhower Circle with the award for having the Best Decorated House in town. Wellesley Rec’s Brandon Fitts says: “The Sweetsers put a lot of work into the decorations and you can see their house shine at night. When we delivered their award (a trophy, bragging rights, and a bag of Wellesley Recreation swag), they were kind enough to invite us inside. To our delight, the inside of their home was a winter wonderland full of decorations and holiday cheer. It was impressively festive.”

We’re guessing Rec wasn’t going to touch this house…for political reasons.

Shopping local: Mrs. Swellesley gives Mr. Swellesley a touch a class.