Wellesley Police Department Detective Chris Connelly ([email protected]) is investigating 2 daytime home break-ins that took place on Weston Road near the Hardy Elemetary School on Dec. 18.

In both cases, entry was forced into the home and items were removed. Anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who may have home security video from 9AM-4:30PM, is asked to call the WPD at (781) 235-1212.

