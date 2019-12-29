Wellesley tax bills getting sorted out

Wellesley residents who opted to pay their FY20 property taxes online say they were initially notified that they hadn’t paid their previous bills.

The town says its cloud service provider sent bills with the wrong amount to customers. “It has been worked on and people are being told to wait for their printed bill,” says Wellesley Treasurer Marc Waldman.

Taxpayers have been sent emails explaining the issue, says Wellesley Chief Assessor Donna McCabe.