Wellesley waffle truck gets go-ahead from Board of Selectmen

The Wellesley Board of Selectmen on Monday gave their blessing to a food truck that plans to sell waffles (“Let’s hope Wellesley doesn’t waffle too much about giving okay to this food truck”). Board of Health approval awaits.

Josh Fink’s Liege Belgium Waffle Factory lists Wellesley Hills as its home and says on its website that it’s available for private parties and events. The Belgium waffle truck will be one of the few food trucks allowed to hunker down in Wellesley.

The Waffle Factory’s menu includes an Original Liege Belgium Waffle dusted with powdered sugar, a Lief Waffle with melted Nutella, and an Amai Waffle with molten dark Belgium chocolate and strawberries, among other treats.