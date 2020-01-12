Atlantic Ocean-front Rhode Island estate presented by Compass Real Estate

SPONSORED POST: Make Sea Grace your exclusive New England escape. This extraordinary Rhode Island residence on nearly two oceanfront acres boasts 12,000+/-sf of exquisitely showcased luxury living. Specifically selected for its absolute privacy, this location was carefully chosen by the current owners to custom build a six bedroom/seven full, two half-bath masterpiece with unprecedented craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Welcome to Sea Grace

This sensational estate is presented by Compass Real Estate. From the dramatic dining room to the breathtaking kitchen and inviting living rooms, 145 windows let in abundant natural light and offer mesmerizing views of the Atlantic Ocean. The striking design and decor throughout includes four fireplaces; 102 bottle wine storage; an expansive Great Room; and abundant storage.

Additional features include two laundry rooms; two offices; fully equipped gym; ten-zone geothermal heating/cooling system; three-car garage with approximately 12-ft ceiling height to accommodate lifts.

The sprawling lawn coupled with an expansive 5,000+/-sf limestone terrace features spectacular entertaining space including an outdoor chef’s kitchen, 36-ft. infinity pool, and brilliant water-fire feature. Sea Grace defines elegance and perfection. Once you see it, you’ll want to stay.

Sea Grace (sea-grace.com) is represented by Jeannemarie Conley of Compass. Jeannemarie is one of the foremost real estate brokers in the Boston area with public and private sales totaling nearly $500 million. Ms. Conley spent over ten years in the financial services industry in New York and Boston. She is a Certified Public Accountant, previously with Ernst & Young, and graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Providence College.