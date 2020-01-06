Babson College President to speak at The Wellesley Club meeting

The Wellesley Club will welcome guest speaker Dr. Stephen Spinelli, Jr. to its January 13, 2020 meeting at the Wellesley College Club. Dr. Spinelli, Babson College’s 14th president, assumed his new role in July 2019. A successful entrepreneur, academic leader, scholar, and philanthropist, Dr. Spinelli co-founded Jiffy Lube International in 1979 and was chairman and CEO of the American Oil Change Corporation, helping to pioneer the quick-lube industry nationwide and turning Jiffy Lube into the nation’s dominant competitor.

MEETING LOCATION: Wellesley Country Club, 300 Wellesley Ave.

DATE: Jan. 13, 2020

SOCIAL HOUR: 6pm

DINNER: 7pm

The Wellesley Club is the oldest civic organization in Wellesley, having been established 130 years ago in 1889, and has been influential in the development of the Town. The Club’s mission is to promote literary and social culture among its members, with a focus on discussions relating to the welfare of the Town of Wellesley. The Club provides a forum for public discussion of

pertinent topics and an opportunity to meet and discuss a wide range of issues. Town residents with an interest in the Club should contact Club Secretary, Peter Cory at [email protected]

Dr. Spinelli has been a member of Babson College’s faculty, vice provost for entrepreneurship and global management, and director of The Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship. As vice provost, Dr. Spinelli was instrumental in strengthening and growing important initiatives, including the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, the world’s largest collaborative research project studying entrepreneurship. In 2007, Dr. Spinelli became President of Philadelphia University and later served as Chancellor following the 2017 merger of Philadelphia and Thomas Jefferson universities.

Dr. Spinelli’s work has appeared in multiple academic journals and as business case studies and book chapters. He has also co-authored several books, including Disrupt Together: How Teams Consistently Innovate and New Venture Creation for the 21st Century, now in its 10th edition. He has consulted for or led executive education programs for corporations such as Intel, IBM, Allied Domecq, and Planet Fitness.

Dr. Spinelli earned his MBA from Babson College in 1992 and PhD in economics from The Management School, Imperial College, University of London in 1995. In 2016 he received the honorary degree of Doctor of Letters from Ulster University in Northern Ireland.