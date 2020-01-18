Beyond Wellesley: TEDx Natick, Jan. 25th

The fifth annual TEDxNatick will take place on January 25, 2020 at Natick High School. The event will feature 11 extraordinary speakers who will tell their stories live and on stage, TED-talk style.

We’re most excited about investigative journalist and award-winning mystery author Hank Phillippi Ryan. Ryan is an on-air investigative reporter for Boston’s WHDH-TV, and winner of 36 Emmy and 14 Edward R. Murrow awards. A nationally bestselling author of 11 mysteries, she also has won five Agathas, three Anthonys, and the Mary Higgins Clark Award. Hank’s 2018 Trust Me is an Agatha Nominee. Her newest novel is The Murder List. Critics call her “a master of suspense”.

An all-volunteer, community-driven initiative, TEDxNatick brings together 800 community members, civic leaders, business leaders, technologists, artists, educators, and other professionals for a full day of thought-provoking talks, inspiring music, conversations and networking. This year’s event will have over 20 corporate and individual sponsors, and 12 fantastic speakers. Those interested in volunteering may contact [email protected]. Tickets are on sale at tedxnatick.org. Buy your tickets soon, every previous TEDxNatick event has sold out in advance.

More on the speakers:

Andy Blackwell, Ph.D., is a healthcare and AI entrepreneur, and Group Chief Science and Strategy Officer at IESO Digital Health in Cambridge, UK. Rick Brown is Co-Founder and President of Handshouse Studio and a Professor of Sculpture at Massachusetts College of Art and Design. Nataly Galicia Castillo is a senior at Natick High School. Devon Guinn is an Interactive Video Innovator and the current American Beatbox Loopstation Champion. Cheryl Hamilton is a storyteller, refugee advocate, and the Director of Suitcase Stories, a program that raises the profile of refugee and immigrant experiences. Don Ingber, M.D., Ph.D. is a bioinspired engineer, artist, tech innovator, and the Founding Director of the Wyss Institute at Harvard University. John Landers, Ph.D., Neuroscientist and ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Grantee, is a Professor of Neurology at UMASS Medical School. Gretchen McIntire is a children’s book author under the pen name Gretchen Leary, a speaker, and the Executive Director of BostonCalm, a nonprofit serving those with Autism and Tourette syndrome. Matthew Shifrin is a blind singer, accordionist, composer, entrepreneur, and Lego enthusiast, studying at the New England Conservatory of Music. Trish Wesley Umbrell is Director of Operations at the Natick Community Organic Farm and an award winning author, editor, lecturer, and photographer.