Blood Drive at Wellesley Community Center — Jan. 29, 2020

January is National Blood Donor month, and Wellesley Dental Group will co-host a community blood donation drive on Wed. Jan. 29, 1pm – 6pm., at the Wellesley Community Center at 219 Washington St.

For more information about the blood drive, also hosted by the American Red Cross and the Wellesley Police, and the Wellesley Community Center, you can call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or register online.

Please bring picture identification, and remember to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids before donating.

According to the American Red Cross, each two seconds that passes by someone in the United States is depending on a lifesaving blood donation. However, it has been found that less than 38% of people in the U.S. meets the requirements to donate their blood. At our upcoming blood drive we are aiming to help thousands of people in need. The American Red Cross notes that even 1 donation can save up to 3 lives.