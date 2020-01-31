Bottle flipping trend still alive & well in Wellesley

More than 75 Wellesley public and private middle school students participated in the 4th Annual Wellesley Teen Center Bottle Flip Challenge as part of the center’s recent Neon Night Event.

Bottle flipping, a trend that emerged a few years back, involves tossing a bottle partially filled with liquid into the air and trying to make it land on its base or cap.

Contest winners received gift cards and T-shirts, and even those who didn’t partake in bottle flipping took part in other activities, including dancing, games and karaoke.

Wellesley Teen Center events are sponsored by Wellesley Recreation, directed by Community Investors, and led by The Wellesley High School Key Club.