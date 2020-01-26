Eagles loving Wellesley again

Nature lovers are again celebrating the appearance of bald eagles in Wellesley, including at Morses Pond in recent weeks.

A flurry of eagle sightings seem to emerge every so often in town. Past sightings have been reported in recent years at Longfellow Pond, Reeds Pond, at Lake Waban, not to mention people’s yards, Rte. 9, etc.

And then there are those pesky BC Eagles all over Wellesley (says the BU grad).

If you’ve spotted any eagles in town of late feel free to share your shots and let us know where you saw the birds.

MORE: The Birds & the Trees: Wellesley has a plan for town forest