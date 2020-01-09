It’s not the end of the world, or is it? — Wellesley Repertory Theater to present “boom”

Wellesley Repertory Theatre, the award-winning professional theatre company in residence on the Wellesley College campus since 1998, will bring playwright Peter Sinn Nachtrieb’s boom to the Ruth Nagel Jones Theatre at Wellesley College on January 16 — February 9, 2020.

The three-person show hilariously explores the relationship between the two survivors of a global catastrophe and what it means about our modern world

At an evolutionary museum far in the future, a curator tells the story of two present-day people on a first date interrupted by a comet hitting the Earth, with globally catastrophic repercussions. This couple soon finds themselves as the last two people on the planet; the fate of humanity suddenly lands on their shoulders as they realize they could be the new Adam and Eve. Spanning billions of years, boom riotously looks at the depths of humanity – what we want from one another, how we take care of each other, and how our stories become important.

Directed by Marta Rainer, Artistic Director of Wellesley Repertory Theatre, the show’s three-person cast features performances by American Conservatory Theatre-trained actor Nicholas Yenson* – who returns to Wellesley Rep having last appeared in House of Blue Leaves in 2016 – and welcomes storied Boston actor Stephanie Clayman* and Wellesley College senior Chloe Nosan to the boards for their Wellesley Rep debuts.

“I love how the story is both darkly hilarious and full of real depth,” Rainer says. “boom is a fun show, but also tackles deep questions and themes about humanity, society, and our world. It has a lot to say about who we are.”

Performances will take place at the Ruth Nagel Jones Theatre at Wellesley College. Tickets cost $20 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors. In addition, the Theatre will host “Pay What You Will” Thursdays, where guests can choose what they pay. The theatre is handicapped accessible.

For more information about Wellesley Repertory Theatre, its performance schedule and to buy tickets, visit https://www.wellesleyrep.org.