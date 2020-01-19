Martin Luther King Day in Wellesley, Massachusetts

Annual Martin Luther King Day, Jr. breakfast

The annual World of Wellesley community breakfast in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will take place on Mon., Jan. 20, 2020, 8am – 10am at Alumnae Hall, Wellesley College.

The event will feature an inter-racial and inter-ethnic panel of social justice advocates who will provide insights on Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream and the fight for civil rights of Blacks, Indigenous People and Latin X. The talk will focus on where we are, where should we be and how can we get there together.

There will also be special performances by the Wellesley High School Cheer Team and the Kuumba Singers of Harvard University.

The donation for an individual ticket is $30. Students are $10 for full breakfast buffet.

Free parking in Wellesley College garage (first right at main entrance on 135), and the building is accessible.

This event is co-sponsored by World of Wellesley and Wellesley College.

At the 2019 breakfast, Claudia Fox Tree shined a spotlight on Native Americans.

MLK Day Family Event

Join World of Wellesley and the Wellesley High School Diversity Club for crafts, games, activities and pizza.

Closed in Wellesley on Monday, January 20

Wellesley Public Schools

All Town of Wellesley departments

Recycling and Disposal Facility

Tolles Parsons Center

Wellesley Free Library

Other closures:

United States Postal Service

New York Stock Exchange