Nomination papers available now for Wellesley town-wide offices, Town Meeting

Nomination papers for candidates seeking office in Wellesley’s upcoming March 17, 2020 town-wide election are available now from the Town Clerk’s Office, with instructions on the specific number of certified signatures needed.

For Town-wide offices, the deadline to pull papers is January 24, 2020 at 5pm. Papers must be returned by January 28, 2020 at 5pm.

For Town Meeting Member positions, the deadline to pull papers is February 7, 2020 at 5pm Papers must be returned by February 11, 2020 at 5pm.

The Town of Wellesley depends on the active participation of its citizens in governance of the town. Wellesley has 11 Boards and Committees elected at the Annual Town election each year in March. The seats on these boards are staggered so that one or two seats are elected each year for 3 year terms. (Planning and Housing are 5 year terms).

Wellesley also has a representative Town Meeting for 240 members elected by voting precinct. Town Meeting Members have staggered three year terms so 10 are elected each year from each precinct. Town Meeting meets in March/April to vote on operating budgets, capital expenditures and bylaws for the town.

Here are the offices on the 2020 ballot:

Please call town clerk KC Kato at 781-431-1019 ext. 2250 if you have any questions about running for municipal office.

More local election information here on important dates, signatures needed, general rules.