People now ‘Entering Wellesley’ with confidence again

The “Entering Wellesley/Entering Natick” sign on Rte. 16 is now back on its post. As we reported last month, the sign was found on the ground on Christmas morning, and later wound up in the middle of a side street, then up against a neighbor’s bushes.

When we saw the sign we were not tempted at all to grab it and do some interior decorating. But we alerted Wellesley Police, who said they would let the state know.

One other observation, pointed out by a Swellesley reader. A stone marker on the ground is marked with “N N.” I’d noticed this marker on Christmas morning and briefly wondered about it. The reader suggested it might refer to Natick and Needham, which Wellesley was once part of…