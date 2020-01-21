Sustainable Wellesley action meeting, Jan. 26th

Sustainable Wellesley will hold an action meeting on Sunday, Jan. 26, 4pm – 5:30pm at the Wellesley Congregational Church (Village Church), 2 Central Street. The church is accessible.

There are many ways Wellesley residents of all ages can make a difference and feel like they are “doing something.” Learn about the many campaigns, projects, and opportunities there are for you to participate in, or bring your own ideas for making a difference, both here in our community and as we work for environmental justice throughout the Commonwealth. No experience necessary; just come with you variety of talents, enthusiasm and knowledge.

Some of the discussion points on the agenda: