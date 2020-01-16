Trivia with a Wellesley Twist coming to town

The Wellesley Historical Society will be hosting a night of trivia at Papa Razzi in Wellesley on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 7-9pm.

The event is billed as Trivia with a Twist, and will include some Wellesley-related questions.

Food will be provided, and there will be a cash bar.

Trivia will start promptly at 7pm and participation in the game requires that you form a team. Teams should be between 3-8 people.

Prizes will be awarded to the winning team.

Purchase Tickets and Register your Trivia Team.

RSVP by January 31, 2020.

Additionally, to register a team, you can also email: Amanda Fisher, [email protected]