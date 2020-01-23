Wellesley art round-up: Some of Us Were Brave at Jewett; Environmental Justice at Dana Hall; Goce Davidov ceramics coming to library

New art exhibits in Wellesley, Mass.

Some of Us Were Brave by Toisha Tucker at Wellesley College’s Jewett Art Gallery, Jan. 20-March 6

From Wellesley College:

What can art do in a time of political, societal, and actual violence? In Toisha Tucker’s practice, art and activism are two sides of the same coin. With an acute awareness of issues surrounding race, gender, economic disparity, and the institutionalization of prejudice and hatred in America today, Tucker’s work speaks up and speaks out. Tucker makes use of a variety of media, including sculpture, installation, found objects, text, photography, collage, and printmaking to address subjects that they hold close to their heart…Tucker is the recipient of the 2018-19 Alice C. Cole ’42 Fellowship, which provides funds to support one year of unimpeded time and space to experiment, develop a body of work, and focus on future artistic goals.

This exhibition will be on view in the Jewett Art Gallery from January 20 – March 6, 2020. A closing reception with the artist will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 pm on Friday March 6. The Gallery, located on the 2nd floor of the Jewett Arts Center at Wellesley College, is open 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Monday through Friday and 12- 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays (but not Jan. 25-26z). The Gallery is free to visit and open to the public.

Dana Hall Art Gallery presents State of the Environment/Fate of the Earth: The Art of Environmental Justice

From Dana Hall:

This exhibit runs through Feb. 7. The show features the work of Boston-area artists Sue Hammerland (painting), Gordon D. Chase (drawing), Allison Maria Rodriguez (assemblage and video) and Michelle Lougee (sculpture).

“Using a variety of different materials and approaches, these artists are not only creating beautiful, frightening, and challenging images and objects, but through these artworks, they are telling stories and confronting issues surrounding the effects of climate change and other man-made disasters on plant and animal life on earth,” said Michael Frassinelli, director of the Dana Art Gallery and Visual Arts Department Head. “Some whimsical, some more serious, but all inspired by what is happening to the natural world around us and what might happen in the future.”

Located in the Classroom Building, the Dana Hall Art Gallery is open to the public Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The gallery is closed weekends and school holidays.