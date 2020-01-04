Wellesley athletes recognized as all-scholastics

A handful of Wellesley athletes, and 1 coach, have been recognized for their outstanding performances during the fall as all-scholastics by the Boston Globe.

Earning accolades were Wellesley High School 200 freestyle relay swimmers Isabelle Boegholm, Keleyia Rochelle, Nellie Thompson and Valerie Passanisi, who helped lead the team to its Division 2 state championship title. Coach Jennifer Dutton earned Coach of the Year honors for leading the team through its undefeated season.

Wellesley High football quarterback Matt Maoina and Groton School’s Caleb Coleman (running back and linebacker) of Wellesley both were named all-scholastics.

Other Wellesley all-scholastics:

Cross country runner Jason Norris, who helped the Raiders finish second at the all-state championships

Golfer Michael Thorbjornsen, who lived up the the hype during his debut season at Wellesley High

Numerous other WHS athletes were also recognized as all-stars (apologies if we missed other private school students, tricky to determine which are from Wellesley).

