Wellesley bike repair station is ready for your worst

The bicycle repair station that we mentioned over the summer was in the works outside the Wellesley Police Department has now been installed and is ready for action.

The Rte. 16 station features tools and an air pump, and could serve as a gathering spot for repair classes.

The police and Sustainable Wellesley joined forces to raise funds for the station in an effort to support more cycling (and fewer cars) on local streets.

More: Rare Wellesley sight: Cycling in T-shirts on Morses Pond