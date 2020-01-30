Wellesley Brownies bring cookies to sugar-starved college students

Enterprising Wellesley Brownie Troop 82914 knows how to make productive use of an early-release Wednesday. The Schofield group turned up at the Wellesley College Lulu Wang Center, set up a tempting display of Girl Scout cookies, and raked in the sales. College students hungry for Thin Mints, Caramel de-Lites, Trefoils, and more rushed the table, cash in hand, as the scouts ran back and forth to fulfill orders. The chaos was beautiful and fun and exactly what everybody needed on a mid-winter day. Nice job, Brownies and moms, and a shout-out to Wellesley College for encouraging the mix and mingle of the town’s elementary school girls with college students they can look up to.

There are still opportunities to stock up on Girl Scout cookies. Stop by the Linden Square Courtyard on Sat., Feb. 1 or Sun., Feb. 2, 11am – 4pm to pick up your boxes at $5 each.

