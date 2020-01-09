Wellesley Business Buzz: Papyrus closing; Linden Square Starbucks back in action soon

Our round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Papyrus closing

The Wellesley Square Papyrus store, one of dozens across the country, has announced that it will be closing on Jan. 28. Papyrus, which specializes in cards, stationery and gifts, has nearby locations in Natick and Chestnut Hill. The original company was founded in 1950.

Linden Square Starbucks back in action soon

If you’re missing your daily cup of Starbucks at Linden Square, don’t worry they will re-open on January 13 with a new look and all your favorite items.

Starbucks is a long-standing institution in town, and also has a Wellesley Square location at 66A Washington St., which took its turn at renovations back in 2016. Almost faster than a barrista can make a double-blended Unicorn frappuccino with extra whipped cream, Starbucks had gutted the place, expanded their seating in the back, and added rough-hewn wood accents and shiny new tile.

What the Linden Square location will look like after the contractors leave and the dust settles is all very hush-hush. We’ll be there on the 13th to take a look.

