Wellesley Business Buzz: Vision Optics closing after 47 years; MassBay uses hoops to fund winter coats; Clever Hand has guests

Vision Optics closing after 47 years

Vision Optics, a glasses and contacts shop in the center of Wellesley Square at 63 Central St., has announced via a note on its front door that it is closing after 47 years in business “due to the changing retail landscape.” That would presumably include the rise in online retailers.

Vision Optics, like so many Wellesley businesses, emphasized the “luxury” services it provided. Optica in Natick will be the place to pick up any Vision Optics orders as of Feb. 1, according to the outgoing business.

The departure of Vision Optics will leave J.P. Licks without neighbors on both sides, for now. Papyrus recently closed its Wellesley shop (and is closing all of its stores while filing for Chapter 11 bankrupty protection).

MassBay uses hoops to fund winter coats

MassBay Community College’s student-run Business Club recently held a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and raised $593 to purchase winter coats for students in need. The money will be used to purchase 20 winter coats to be added to the on-campus coat racks for students to take or donate winter jackets. All remaining funds will be donated to the MassBay Student Hunger Assistance Fund.

The Business Club’s basketball tournament was held on Thursday, Dec. 12.

This was the second 3-on-3 basketball tournament the Business Club held this year. In spring 2019, the club held the first tournament, raising $843 for the Student Hunger Assistance Fund.

Clever Hand welcomes guest metal artists

The Clever Hand Gallery in Wellesley Square (52 Central St.) will host 4 guest artists from Metalworx in Waltham—Carol Miller, Wendy Jo New, Shing Hsieh, and Sharon Stafford—through March 28. These jewelers have access to all sorts of fancy tools at Metalworx, and will be displaying their wares in Wellesley.

Open House with Guest Artists: Sunday, March 8, 2-4 PM

Wellesley College deepens relationship with Newton-Wellesley Hospital

Wellesley College is now offering health care services to its more than 2,400 students via a collaboration with Newton-Wellesley Collegiate Health, a service of Newton-Wellesley Hospital. Hospital providers are based at the school campus, providing students with convenient access to care.

The new service builds on an existing relationship between Wellesley College and Newton-Wellesley Hospital, which has been providing emergency care and outpatient services to Wellesley students for several years.

