Wellesley businesses that came or went in 2019

The Wellesley business scene got techier, tastier and stretchier in 2019, though also became less fashionable in parts of town.

For foodies

A couple of highly anticipated eateries, White’s Bakery and Fiorella’s Express, both launched shops in Wellesley.

Other newcomers include Rice Burg, which started as a food truck, and opened its first brick-and-mortar shop in Wellesley Square, serving up burgers with unique rice buns. Cheesy Street Grill debuted at the new Boston Sports Institute.

B/Spoke added a cafe called Dr/p.

Mark’s Pizza & Subs made its triumphant return to a new Lower Falls location after closing in 2018. Fans of the Wok, under renovation since the summer, are hoping for a revival of this Rte. 9 restaurant, too.

Meanwhile, Wellesley is down a pizza joint, as Upper Crust closed its Wellesley Square shop after 10 years at the site, and we’ll have to survive on 5 Dunkin’ Donuts, as the Wellesley Square one closed in September. And the Village Market, where you might grab a snack to go in Lower Falls, shut down this fall after a 10-year run.

Truly Yogurt changed owners, but fortunately is sticking around. And in 2020, we look forward to a Belgian waffle truck roaming Wellesley’s streets with treats.

Fitness and fashion

It’s not all about eating in Wellesley, of course. Fitness is huge, and businesses with that focus have flocked to town. Among them, two new businesses with the word “stretch” in their names. StretchLab had its grand opening in December, with its Flexologists’ mission of helping you become more flexible through one-on-one stretching help. StretchMed opened its shop in Wellesley Square, and also wants to assist you with your stretching needs. Club Pilates also opened next to StretchLab, and the previous tenant (Studios Fitness & Dance) moved down the road in Linden Square. Personal training outfit Exercise Coach opened on Grove Street, and Fitness Advantage Boxing is now packing a punch in Lower Falls.

Meanwhile, fitness clothing became a little harder to come by in town. Crane & Lion wrapped up its short stay in Wellesley Square, and Legit left the Belclare retail strip a little barer.

Legit neighbor La Mia Moda also departed its Belclare space. Also leaving the Wellesley retail scene was Sloane & Ivy, which resided in Church Square, and LF, which had been in Wellesley Square. NRO swapped squares, moving from Wellesley Square to Linden Square. For Now popped up in the old Talbots space in Wellesley Square and hair salon Atelier opened 2019 on Grove Street.

More comings & goings

Two businesses, Code Ninjas in Linden Square and iCode in Wellesley Square, both opened with an eye toward attracting kids who want to learn coding or develop their STEM skills.

Other newcomers included infant and toddler daycare operation Scalliwags and Loyal Companion, a pet store in Wellesley Hills (Unleashed by Petco in Linden Square has announced it will be closing in January, 2020). Pampered Puppies opened in Linden Square, keeping that retail area a destination for dogs.

The Shade Store plugged into French Lessons’ former Linden Square space, and Jacqueline’s Bridal is giving quite a different look to Wellesley Square space previously occupied by appliance company Miele.

Bidding farewell to Wellesley was Divine Design+Build, which spent about 10 years in Linden Square but is now focusing on its Boston location. Mattress Firm also bounced from Linden Square, and Prospero’s Shoe Repairs of Wellesley Hills closed down in 2019. European-inspired home goods retailer Florijn shuttered its Wellesley Square store.

Sew & Easy took its needles and thread to Needham, while The Painting Place moved from Needham to Wellesley Hills.

Personal and home style store Pine Straw hasn’t left yet, but announced plans to close its Wellesley location after the holiday season, and its Waban space will close in the Spring.

While we’ll miss some of our favorites, we’ve welcomed new ones, and there’s hope that 2020 will bring at least a few unique businesses that will have staying power.

