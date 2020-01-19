Wellesley Choral Society Cabaret Concert, Jan. 25th

The Wellesley Choral Society was founded over 70 years ago, in 1947. Currently the Society has approximately 55 members. The purpose of the Society is to study and perform the world’s great sacred and secular choral music.

Five things to know about the Wellesley Choral Society:

The Society rehears on Mondays, 7:30pm – 9:30pm, September through May. Singers of high school age and older are welcome. Tenors and basses always needed. The Society’s conductor is Edward Whalen. Whalen is a graduate of the New England Conservatory of Music and the 4) University of Rhode Island. He is the director of the Upper School choruses at Milton Academy. Pianist Hisako Hiratsuka has been the Society’s accompanist since 1993. She is a graduate of the Tokyo University of Arts and Music. She teaches at Tufts University. The Society receives major support from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and the Wellesley Cultural Council.

More on the Wellesley Choral Society:

The Wellesley Choral Society is a member of the Greater Boston Choral Consortium.

The Greater Boston Choral Consortium helps choral organizations in the area develop and grow by sharing information and fostering cooperation. The Consortium promotes public awareness of these organizations and understanding, appreciation and enjoyment of choral music in all segments of the Greater Boston community.

The Greater Boston Choral Consortium was formed in 1989 by Ann Marie Lindquist as a cooperative effort to promote greater awareness of the many and varied choral groups in the Greater Boston area. Representatives of the member ensembles of the Consortium meet regularly to discuss common management concerns and promotional strategies; offer mutual support; and generate ideas for cooperative efforts to benefit all groups.

