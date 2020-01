The Wellesley Council on Aging (COA) Board of Directors will host an open public meeting for the town’s seniors and others. All are welcome. This will be a great chance to meet the COA Board, ask questions, and learn more about the Tolles Parsons Center.

For additional information please call the COA at 781-235-3961 or visit www.wellesleycoa.org

EVENT: COA Public Listening Session

LOCATION: Tolles Parsons Center, 500 Washington St.

DATE: Jan. 2, 2020

TIME: 2pm – 3:30pm