Wellesley eyes return to outdoor ice skating

Now that Wellesley has the new hockey rinks on Rte. 9 you might wonder whether the town will go to the effort of staging outdoor skating rinks as it has done in years past.

According to Wellesley Rec’s Matt Chin the plan is to coordinate with the Department of Public Works on an outdoor rink in late January (the weather forecast isn’t promising for icy conditions over the next couple of weeks).

The town has set up rinks in the past on the basketball court at Hunnewell Field near Wellesley High School. Although last year the town did not have public outdoor rinks.

