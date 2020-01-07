Wellesley Green Collaborative event: Building our way to a more sustainable future

This free event, hosted by the Wellesley Green Collaborative at Wellesley Free Library on Jan. 21 (9am) will focus on new approaches to building design, construction, renovation and operation that can cut energy use and greenhouse gas emissions and make for healthier living.

A 2018 Greenhouse Gas Inventory by Wellesley’s Sustainable Energy Committee shows that 53% of the town’s carbon emissions are due to energy use in buildings even though the community has reduced building-related emissions approximately 23% since 2007. The town has pledged to adhere to net-zero design and green building standards going forward for municipal buildings and renovations.

Speakers will discuss plans for net zero energy-ready Hunnewell School and Town Hall Annex construction, as well as opportunities for sustainable residential development.

Scheduled speakers include:

William Maclay, founding principal at Maclay Architects. He’s working on the Hunnewell and Town Hall Annex designs.

Stephanie Horowitz, managing director at Zero Energy Design.

Fred Bunger, vice chair of the Wellesley Sustainable Energy Committee, and Marybeth Martello, Sustainable Energy Director.

Contractors and suppliers will also be on hand, and there will be information available about energy efficiency rebates.

More: Wellesley Park development boasts of going fully electrified