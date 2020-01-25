Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club grant applications due Feb. 1

Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club grant applications will close on Feb. 1. In the last five years, the club has given away almost half a million dollars. In 2019, the club awarded $70,069 across 36 grants to Wellesley and Metrowest organizations. The club donates to a variety of educational, youth, elderly, civic and community programs. Particular emphasis is placed on those programs that have a significant impact on the Wellesley community. In recent years, the club restructured the grants process, aiming to make a greater community impact through fully funding concrete programs. The club will continue this approach for 2020.

Following the grant review process, applicants will receive written notification of the committee’s decision by the end of May, regardless of whether they are awarded a grant or not. Awards are distributed in early June.

Application forms can be downloaded online at http://whjwc.org. Completed applications should be emailed to the attention of Kelly Gay, WHJWC grants chair, at [email protected] or mailed to WHJWC Grants, PO Box 81194, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481-0002.

Applications must be received or postmarked by Feb. 1.