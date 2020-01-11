Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club scholarship apps due Mar. 1, 2020

The deadline for the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club (WHJWC) scholarship applications for 2020-2021 is March 1, 2020.

In the 2019, the Club awarded a record $72,700 in scholarships and awards to 21 Wellesley students. Scholarships were given to graduating high school seniors and undergraduate college students in amounts ranging from $1,000 – $4,000.

Applications are evaluated based on demonstrated financial need, academic achievement, and involvement in community service. Applicants must be high school seniors graduating from Wellesley High School; Wellesley residents graduating from high school in or outside of Wellesley; or Wellesley residents currently attending undergraduate institutions on a full-time basis.

For more information about WHJWC’s scholarships programs, including how to apply, please visit: http://www.whjwc.org/ scholarships/. Scholarship applications must be submitted by March 1, 2020.

Additional one-time named awards:

The Patricia C. Doiron Memorial Scholarship recognizes a graduating high school senior who has shown a commitment to early childhood education through participation in the Child Lab program at Wellesley High School, established in memory of Mrs. Doiron, a former Club member.

The Suzanne Stevens Scholarship recognizes a high school senior (or current college student) who has demonstrated academic strength and a commitment to community service despite adversity or hardship, named in honor of Mrs. Stevens, a former Club president.

