Wellesley Media seeks board member

Wellesley Media Corp., is looking to fill out its 5-member board of directors with someone who will support the non-profit’s mission of educating Wellesley citizens on civic, cultural, and other community matters.

Wellesley Public Media offers services via live streaming, on-demand video, and cable TV.

The next board member should have experience so they will be able to understand the equipment and infrastructure used by Wellesley

Public Media.

Submit background or resume to Peter Marx at [email protected].