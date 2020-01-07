Wellesley Police log: 2020 gets off to quiet start aside from a ding-dong ditch

Wellesley Police log for the week of Jan. 1-5: Wellesley Police log for the week of Jan. 1-5:

Arrests

On January 1, 2020 at 4:10 a.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to a report of an altercation between two male parties on Washington Street near Glen Road. Upon arrival Officer Mankavech noticed that one of the male parties involved appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, his speech was slurred and slow and he was uncooperative and argumentative. He was taken into protective custody, transported to the station, processed in the usual manner and later released.

Incidents

On January 1, 2020 Officer Gerard spoke with a male party from Dennis Road who stated at around 4:10 a.m. an unknown party rang their door bell twice and then ran away from the house when he turned on the outside lights. Officer Gerard checked the area and was unable to locate anyone.

On January 3, 2020 9:59 a.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a male reporting party regarding credit card fraud. On January 1st the reporting party had noticed there were several charged made between December 22nd and December 24th to ski resorts in California, Colorado and Vermont. There were a total of 5 fraudulent charges totaling $2,723.72. The reporting party had contacted his credit card company and closed the account. They advised him he would not be held responsible for the charges and they would investigate the matter. Officer Mankavech advised him to check his other credit cards for fraudulent activity and to contact the three major credit reporting bureaus to place a freeze on any new accounts being created using his personal information.

On January 5, 2020 at 8:45 p.m. Officer Misho spoke with a male reporting party who stated he had inadvertently left his wallet in Bruegger’s Bagels and realized a short time later and called the store to see if his wallet had been located. They advised him that his wallet had been located. He returned to the store and noticed his debit card was missing. He contacted his bank and was advised that his credit card had been used at CVS on Central Street. Officer Misho is investigating.

