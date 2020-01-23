Wellesley Police log: Dance instructor’s letters make parents uncomfortable; scam target calls cops

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of:

Arrests

On January 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Officer Harris was on patrol on Linden Street when he observed an Acura sedan with no front license plate attached and an invalid inspection sticker. He stopped the vehicle and requested the operator’s license and registration. A query of his information showed that his license was suspended. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On January 14, 2020 at 9:35 a.m. Officer Mankavech was on patrol on Worcester Street when he conducted a random query of a Kia Sedona’s registration. The query showed that the registered owner’s license was suspended. Officer Mankavech stopped the vehicle on Kingsbury Street and spoke with the operator and owner. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

Incidents

On January 13, 2020 at 3:37 p.m. Officer Poirier spoke with a male and female reporting parties who stated that their daughter’s dance instructor for a musical had taken an interest in her that they were uncomfortable with. The instructor only participates with this one musical and is currently not working with the child, but has sent her two letters in the mail. The reporting parties have contacted the school regarding the unwanted contact and they have reached out to the instructor reminding him of the guidelines for contact with students and families. There was nothing threatening in the letters, but the reporting parties did not feel comfortable with the instructor contacting their child. They were advised of the procedure for obtaining a harassment prevention order should they continue to receive letters from the instructor.

On January 14, 2020 at 8:13 a.m. Officer Dennehy spoke with a male reporting party who stated that his PayPal account had been compromised and someone had made a purchase on Nike.com for $532.91 and the packages are being shipped to someone in Quincy. Officer Dennehy contacted FedEx and they were able to notify the delivery driver that the packages should not be delivered. The reporting party will be refunded the loss to his account.

On January 15, 2020 at 6:32 p.m. Officer Fritts was dispatched to a residence to speak with a female reporting party regarding a potential scam. The female party was on the phone with an unknown make party and her laptop computer was open. The female party received a voicemail message regarding a service agreement for her computer and contacted the phone number provided. She asked the unknown male party if he wished to speak to the police at which point the conversation was disconnected. The male party had control of her computer. She was advised to contact her credit card companies and banks and notify them of the incident and to contact the credit reporting bureaus to place a fraud alert on her personal information.

On January 19, 2020 at 11:45 p.m. Officer Dennehy spoke with a female reporting party regarding harassing text messages she is receiving from a friend. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

