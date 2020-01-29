Wellesley Police log: Dispute over Grandma’s stuff; Yelling at UPS store; cops investigate “Hey buddy” van

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Jan. 20-26

Arrests

On January 20, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street at Bancroft Road when he observed a Jeep SUV with a rejected inspection sticker. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. The driver provided Officer Mankavech with the vehicle registration and stated he did not have his driver’s license with him. A query of his information showed that his license was suspended. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on $100 bail.

On January 25, 2020 at 2:38 p.m. Officer Harris was monitoring traffic on Worcester Street at Route 16 when he observed a Subaru sedan with an expired inspection sticker. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. A query of the operator’s information showed there was an active straight warrant issued by Natick District Court for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on $150 bail.

I ncidents

On January 21, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. Officer Pino spoke with a reporting party regarding jewelry that was possibly stolen. The male party stated that a moving company moved some furniture from their garage into their home on January 20th and he noticed a Rolex watch and Movado watch missing after they left. Officer Pino is investigating.

On January 21, 2020 at 11:02 a.m. Officer Harris spoke with a male party who stated that he returned an item at the Apple store on December 31st and was issued a gift card as a form of a refund. He stated he attempted to use the gift card to purchase an item online and was told the gift card had a zero balance. He contacted the phone number on the gift card to report the issue and they advised him to contact the police. Officer Harris contacted the Apple store in Natick and spoke with a manager who agreed to contact the reporting party and resolve the issue.

On January 21, 2020 at 7:12 p.m. Officer Misho spoke with a female reporting party regarding a computer scam. She was installing an anti-virus software and received a pop up message on her computer to call a phone number. When she called the number she was advised she needed to upgrade the anti-virus software for an additional $299.99 and she agreed to pay the money to securewebcap.com. After paying the fee she received phone calls demanding more money. She notified her bank and is disputing the original payment for $299. Officer Misho is investigating.

On January 23, 2020 at 5:40 p.m. Officer DiCenso spoke to a female reporting party and her son who stated at 4:25 p.m. while he was walking in the area of Bowdoin Road and Westgate Road he was approached by a male party in a small white van, the male driver rolled the window down and said

“hey buddy” and the juvenile ran away from the van and hid until the van drove away. The juvenile did not recall any specific details about the van other than it was white and it had tinted windows. There have not been any similar incidents report to the police department.

On January 24, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. Officer Griffin was dispatched to the UPS store for a report of a customer that was causing a disturbance. The male customer became agitated with the store employee when he was advised he would need to pay for shipping supplies that he thought should have been free of charge. The male party refused to leave the store when asked to by the employee and was yelling at her. The employee will issue a letter of no trespass to the male party.

On January 25, 2020 at 2:56 p.m. Officer Cunningham spoke with a female reporting party who stated the wheel cover for the spare tire on the back of her Toyota SUV was stolen on January 24th between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. while it was parked at the Wellesley Free Library. Officer Cunningham reviewed the security video footage and found that the vehicle was parked out of view of the cameras. There are no suspects.

On January 26, 2020 at 6:45 a.m. Officer Rosenberg spoke with a female reporting party from the CVS store on Worcester Street regarding a shoplifting incident that occurred the previous evening between 7:44 p.m. and 7:55 p.m. The store employee stated a grey sedan with a Florida registration backed into a parking space and three female parties entered the store and stole multiple infant supply items and left the store. The reporting party advised Officer Rosenberg she would have the store loss prevention department contact him for follow up.

On January 26, 2020 at 12:54 p.m. Officer Harris spoke with a female reporting party regarding items that were taken from her residence. She stated that she suspected her brother of taking multiple items that were left to her from her grandmother. She had spoken to her brother about returning the items and he denied taking them. Officer Harris is investigating.

