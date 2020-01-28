Wellesley Public Schools issue coronavirus memo

The Wellesley Public School system has issued a memo regarding the coronavirus. No one in the system has been diagnosed with the virus, but some students were at a Model UN event at Yale University over the weekend where a Chinese student tested positive for Influenza A. Results are pending on a coronavirus test. Wellesley students were not exposed to that student, however, according to the school system.

The Wellesley Board of Health will have updates about coronavirus on the town website.

Download (PDF, Unknown)