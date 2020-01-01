Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility hours — January 2020

The Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF) hours will be closed on the following days in January:
Wed., Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day
Mon., Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King’s birthday.
Here are the regular Wellesley RDF hours for January 2020:
Monday – Wednesday, 7am – noon
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
7am – 3:45pm
Closed Sundays
