Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility hours — January 2020

The Wellesley Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF) hours will be closed on the following days in January:

Wed., Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day

Mon., Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King’s birthday.

Here are the regular Wellesley RDF hours for January 2020:

Monday – Wednesday, 7am – noon

Thursday, Friday, Saturday

7am – 3:45pm

Closed Sundays

MORE:

Doggie daycare at Wellesley RDF?

Wellesley RDF cleans up with $11,700 state grant

Mr. Swellesley leaves library books at RDF; Mrs. Swellesley mad as all get-out