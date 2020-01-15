Wellesley redistricting forums scheduled in 2020

The Wellesley Public Schools will hold two forums in the new year to allow the public the opportunity to review and provide feedback on potential school redistricting. Draft redistricting plans currently are under development for implementation after the construction of the new elementary schools, currently projected for fall of 2024.

Forum dates:

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 7 pm

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 9 am

Forum location:

Both forums will be held in the Wellesley Middle School Auditorium.

