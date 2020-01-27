Wellesley Scholarship Foundation college app deadline looms

The Wellesley Scholarship Foundation is accepting applications for the 2020-2021 academic year through March 1, 2020. Each year, the foundation grants financial awards to qualified candidates to assist with their unmet financial need. In 2019, the foundation awarded $340,000 in need-based scholarships. Applicants must be high school seniors graduating from Wellesley High School, Wellesley residents graduating from high school in or outside of Wellesley, or Wellesley residents currently attending undergraduate institutions on a full-time basis. The scholarships are renewable annually through 4 years of college dependent on continued financial need. Applicants for need-based awards should use this Common Application.

The foundation also administers two merit-based awards each year to graduating high school seniors, and they are renewable for each of the recipient’s four years of college. Due to the language of the bequests that fund these awards, only Wellesley residents are eligible to apply. Applicants should demonstrate a superior level of distinction in scholarship, citizenship and character as well as strong extracurricular interests and activities.

For questions about either of these applications please email: [email protected]