Wellesley Schools Roundup — report cards; crossing guards shortage; online info on diversity, equity, and inclusion

Wellesley elementary schools report cards coming out

Families of K – 5 students will receive the Wellesley Public Schools Standards-Based Report Card (SBRC) on Jan. 31. Administrators say the purpose of the SBRC, which rolled out this academic year, is to clearly communicate student progress and performance towards Massachusetts’ grade-level standards and expectations to students and families. The SBRC measures student learning against a consistent set of academic criteria. Students are assessed using end-of-year grade-level expectations.

Families will receive an indication of student performance as outlined below:

Performance Indicators (students are assessed using end-of-year grade-level standards

M — Meeting the standard consistently and independently

P — Progressing towards meeting the standard

B — Beginning to progress towards meeting the standard

N — Not yet demonstrating progress towards meeting the standard

* — Asterisk indicates that this standard has not been assessed during this particular term. Some units of study are taught at different times of the school year

Here is a link to get a look at what a report card will look like for each grade.

Wellesley needs crossing guards

Wellesley kids could use some help crossing the street. There are multiple crossing guard vacancies in town, and the Police Department is unable to cover all of them. If you’re interested in the safety of Wellesley’s students, the WPD seeks dependable individuals to assure the safety of school children crossing the streets as they go to and from school. Interested individuals need not be Wellesley residents. The morning shift is from 7:55am – 8:25am, and the afternoon shift is generally from 3:05pm – 3:35 pm. On Wednesdays, the afternoon shift is from 12:05pm – 12:35pm. Salary is $15.82/hour plus a $7.50 stipend for each shift.

Fresh air and smiling children’s faces are included. Please apply at the Human Resources Department, Town Hall, 525 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA 02482. More here.

New Diversity, Equity, Inclusion online resource

Wellesley’s Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Dr. Charmie Curry, has created a page on the WPS website to keep the community informed about ways in which everyone can confront and interrupt inequity in all its forms. The page includes information on upcoming events; information on the METCO program; spotlights on student groups such as Young Ethnic Scholars, the Asian Student Union, GLoW; and more.

Early release day, all Wellesley Public Schools

The next early release day for all Wellesley Public Schools will be Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Kindergarten Round-up dates

Please note the two dates for Wellesley Public Schools Kindergarten Registration for academic year 2020 – 2021 for children 5 years of age on or before August 31, 2020. Please bring registration forms and required documents to the Round Up. More here.

DATES: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 3:00-6:00 PM (snow date 2/26/20)

Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (snow date 3/14/20)

LOCATION: Sprague Elementary School Library, 401 School St, Wellesley MA 02482

If required, nurse follow-up and English Learner screenings will occur at individual schools by appointment. Questions regarding Kindergarten registration should be directed to District Registrar Nancy Costigliola at 781-446-6210 ;5600 or [email protected]

TenAcre School art students tear it up

Torn-paper artist Wanda Edwards of Torn Paper Paintings worked with Tenacre sixth-graders earlier this month, sharing the process she uses to create torn-paper collages.