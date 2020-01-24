Wellesley Symphony Orchestra to perform “More Favorites” on February 9

Join the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, February 9, at 3pm at MassBay Community College, for its presentation of An afternoon at the Opera and more.
The MassBay orchestra-in-residence will play the following program:
* Gershwin Three Preludes for Orchestra
* Mozart “Dove sono” from Marriage of Figaro
* Dvorak “Song to the Moon” from Rusalka
* Gounod “Jewel Song” from Faust
Elaine Daiber, soprano
* Brahms Symphony no. 2 in D
Pre-concert talk by Leslie Holmes, begins at 2:15 p.m.
