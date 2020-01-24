The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley Symphony Orchestra to perform “More Favorites” on February 9

by Leave a Comment

Wellesley Symphony OrchestraJoin the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, February 9, at 3pm at MassBay Community College, for its presentation of An afternoon at the Opera and more.

The MassBay orchestra-in-residence will play the following program:

* Gershwin Three Preludes for Orchestra
* Mozart “Dove sono” from Marriage of Figaro
* Dvorak “Song to the Moon” from Rusalka
* Gounod “Jewel Song” from Faust
Elaine Daiber, soprano
* Brahms Symphony no. 2 in D

Pre-concert talk by Leslie Holmes, begins at 2:15 p.m.

print

Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square