Wellesley theater productions round-up

Here’s a round-up of what a couple of Wellesley theater groups are up to:

Wellesley Repertory Theatre presents boom

Wellesley Repertory Theatre, the award-winning professional theatre company in residence on the Wellesley College campus since 1998, will bring playwright Peter Sinn Nachtrieb’s boom to the Ruth Nagel Jones Theatre at Wellesley College on January 16 — February 9, 2020.

At an evolutionary museum far in the future, a curator tells the story of two present-day people on a first date interrupted by a comet hitting the Earth, with globally catastrophic repercussions. This couple soon finds themselves as the last two people on the planet; the fate of humanity suddenly lands on their shoulders as they realize they could be the new Adam and Eve. Spanning billions of years, boom riotously looks at the depths of humanity – what we want from one another, how we take care of each other, and how our stories become important.

Wellesley Theatre Project to perform in Atlanta

Wellesley Theatre Project‘s (WTP) audition-only touring group, IMPACT! will attend the Junior Theatre Festival January 17 – 19 in Atlanta Georgia as the only group from Massachusetts, along with 6,000 others performing artists representing 129 groups, 31 states, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. WTP will present a selection from Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

At the festival, youth theatre companies perform 15-minute staged selections from titles in musical licensor Music Theatre International’s Broadway Junior collection for adjudication, after which students attend interactive workshops. Students interested in technical theatre can participate in the tech track, which includes the opportunity to work alongside industry professionals backstage for the festival’s main stage events.



IMPACT! is WTP’s premiere performance outreach troupe, comprised of 39 students ranging from 3rd grade through 12th grade who demonstrate advanced performance skills and leadership. The current students come from Wellesley, Natick, Needham, Newton, Wayland, Brookline, Concord, Weston, and Auburndale. The group’s mission is to engage in their local and global communities through outreach by addressing important social values through performance.

IMPACT! is led by Ben Rush, WTP’s Artistic Director, Eric Anderson Jr., Musical Director, and Luciana Fionda, Choreographer.

Wellesley Theatre Project is an arts academy and a Wellesley nonprofit devoted to providing students (PreK – 12th Grade) with the opportunity to study and experience theatre and performing arts through year round classes, staged productions, workshops and summer camps. Upcoming WTP performances include Into The Woods (April 2nd – 5th) and Once On This Island (May 8th -10th).

Registration is now open for WTP’s Winter and Spring semester, which includes weekly classes in theatre, acting, musical theatre dance, tap, improvisation, private voice lessons, and musical theatre for students Pre-K through 12th grade. In addition, registration is open for WTP’s Winter and Spring productions of Once On This Island, Jr. (Grades 2nd- 12th) and Into The Woods (Audition Only – Grades 7th-12th). Registration is also open for WTP’s 2020 Summer Camps. Sessions include three production camps geared for students between 2nd and 12th grade in addition to one week Theatre Arts camps for Pre K- 12th grade. The production camps are: Annie, KIDS! (Grades 2-8), Newsies (Grades 2-12), and Footloose (Grades 8-12).

For more information about Wellesley Theatre Project classes and productions, please visit http:// wellesleytheatreproject.org or call 781- 235-1550.